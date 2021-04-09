Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day moving average is $164.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.30 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

