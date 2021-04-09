Tesla’s (TSLA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla stock traded down $9.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $673.97. 543,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,260,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.88. Tesla has a twelve month low of $111.42 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,351.59, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

