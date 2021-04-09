Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.97. Tesla reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

Tesla stock opened at $678.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $651.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,373.09, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a one year low of $111.42 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $674.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.88.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

