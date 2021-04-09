TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, TERA has traded 104.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $62,575.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

