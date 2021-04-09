Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $12,757,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

