Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,277 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch accounts for approximately 0.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,434 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,395 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,775 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 5,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,037. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $419.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

