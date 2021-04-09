Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 539.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 78.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $445.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.80 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

