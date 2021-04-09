Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

