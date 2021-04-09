Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $393.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

