Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 28,301 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,836.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

