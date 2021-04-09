Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 483,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $99,034,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,915,000 after acquiring an additional 180,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.70 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

