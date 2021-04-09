TD Securities Lowers Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) to Reduce

TD Securities cut shares of Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday.

TRZBF stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

