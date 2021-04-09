TD Securities Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHR. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.42.

CHR opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.32. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

