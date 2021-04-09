Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Sets New 52-Week High at $782.80

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 782.80 ($10.23) and last traded at GBX 782.20 ($10.22), with a volume of 301592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 773 ($10.10).

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 755.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.29.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

