Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

SYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE SYX opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $45.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $63,671.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,448.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Systemax by 7.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Systemax by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Systemax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Systemax during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

