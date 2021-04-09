Switcheo (SWTH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $891,130.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Switcheo has a total market cap of $94.90 million and $891,130.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.04 or 0.00791445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,344.56 or 0.99940755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00706430 BTC.

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,418,022,134 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,259,712 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

