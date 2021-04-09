Swarm Hits Market Cap of $16.80 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $16.80 million and $212,732.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 136.9% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00054508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00084495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.35 or 0.00619873 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.