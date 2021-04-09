Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Achieves $526,495.08

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Swap has a total market cap of $526,495.08 and $1,071.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00294536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.93 or 0.00767718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.66 or 1.00280890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.67 or 0.00731283 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,893,204 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

