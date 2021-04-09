Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 22,079 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 123,467 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,132,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,054,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,398,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,244,000.

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $71.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $81.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.58.

