Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.