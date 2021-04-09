Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $47,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,319 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,196,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,950,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CD shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

