Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 33,692 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 594.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $46.39 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

