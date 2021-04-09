Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 2,226 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of Argan worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGX. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argan by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $829.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.