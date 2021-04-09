SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $299.40 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $14.57 or 0.00024962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.61 or 0.00619576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040898 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 212,927,755 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

