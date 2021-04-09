SushiSwap Price Up 1.4% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $14.91 or 0.00025631 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and $231.65 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00056519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00022250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00638927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00030352 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 212,753,430 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

