Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.99

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 1401878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of £28.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.90.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.