SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $538.09 million, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

