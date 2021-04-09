Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.36

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 194379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

