Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $172.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Sun Communities stock opened at $153.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $115.77 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 23.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 845.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

