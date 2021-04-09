Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.