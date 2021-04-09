Summit Financial Group Inc. Takes $725,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

VRP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 375,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

