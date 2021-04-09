Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,095 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 962.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. 3,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,381. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71.

