Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter.

SBIO traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $64.04.

