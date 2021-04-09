Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 106,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. 10,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,043. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $116.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

