Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,325 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 163.7% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 86,003 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T remained flat at $$30.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

