Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,450 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $154.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $154.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

