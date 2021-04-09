Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,149 put options on the company. This is an increase of 31,383% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

ORBC stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $910.26 million, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

