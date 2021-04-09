Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Auris Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,333 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 930% compared to the average daily volume of 906 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Auris Medical alerts:

Auris Medical stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Auris Medical has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.