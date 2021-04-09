Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.61.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.60 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,869 shares of company stock worth $20,693,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 118.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 53.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,783 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.