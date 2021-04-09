Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,059 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 274,841 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

