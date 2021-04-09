Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,504 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,499,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,044,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

