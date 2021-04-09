Stifel Financial Corp Invests $982,000 in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 117,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

NTLA opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

