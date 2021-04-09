Stifel Financial Corp Has $951,000 Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSRT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 248,215 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

HSRT opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

