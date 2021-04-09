Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,973 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 452,944 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

