Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

