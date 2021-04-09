Stakinglab 1-Day Volume Hits $23.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $2,374.37 and approximately $23.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars.

