St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of STJPF opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

