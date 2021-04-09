Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.