Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,876 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth about $2,854,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 233.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 52,469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 364.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 808.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.