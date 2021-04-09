Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $696.88 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

